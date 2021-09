GONZALEZ, Crystal Sue



37, of Springfield, passed away September 12, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born



September 12, 1984, in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of John and Michelle (Myers) Carson.



Survivors include her husband, Pete Gonzalez; two daughters, Lolita and Teresa. She was



preceded in death by a daughter, Tierca Marie. Crystal was a loving mother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.