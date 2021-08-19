springfield-news-sun logo
GIVENS, Joshua

GIVENS, Joshua Devon

Joshua Devon Givens, 29, of Springfield, passed away

August 14, 2021. He was born March 10, 1992, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Ronnie and Donna (Morgan) Givens.

Joshua was a graduate of Springfield High School. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Donna Givens; two

children, Alaina Givens and Joshua Devon Givens Jr.; his

maternal grandmother, Rosa Lee Morgan; three brothers, Paul (Natasha) Givens, Ronnie Givens Jr. and Charles (Carolyn)

Givens; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Daisy Givens. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


