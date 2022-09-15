Gibson, Mary

GIBSON (Furlong),



Mary Jane



Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She had volunteered for many years at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mary enjoyed walking, reading and puzzles, but most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons: Ray (Renee) Gibson Jr., Michael Gibson, Steve (Paige) Gibson, grandchildren: Summer, Chase, Millie, Edison, Deacon, sister: Shirley Sneddon, brother: John Sipos, nieces: April Weaver, Mary Ann Oborne, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest Ray Gibson Sr., parents: William and Mary (Daily) Furlong. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Mary Jane and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



