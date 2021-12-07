GETTER, Gary Paul



Age 78 of Troy, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Getter; mother, Thelma Getter; twin brother, Larry Getter; and son, Mark Getter. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years with whom he shared his life for 36 years, Gloria Getter; daughter, Julie Sheplar; step-daughters, Angela Vargas and Nicole Heil; grandchildren, Amanda Benton, Leanna Benton, David



Dancer, Erika Getter, Mia Getter, Rachel Williams, Haley McClure, Nicholas Heil, Douglas Robinson, and Zachary



Robinson; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives including sisters, cousins and many friends. Gary was a graduate of Fairview High School and Urbana University, long time business owner in the Miami Valley, and life-long member of St. Rita Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec 12, 2021, from 2pm - 5pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Dayton, OH. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association. To leave the family a special message, please visit



