GERHARD, Mark William



Of Oakwood, Ohio, 66, died June 26, 2021, of a brain tumor first diagnosed in May, 2021. A dedicated coach, devoted son, and beloved guiding force to seven younger brothers and



sisters, 13 nieces and nephews, and countless athletes in wrestling, swimming, track, and cross country, Mark Gerhard is remembered as a man of focus, generosity, humility, and



humor. Family will greet



visitors Thursday, 8 July 2021, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial takes place on Friday, 9 July 2021, 10:30 am, at Queen of Apostles at Bergamo Center for Lifelong Learning, 4435 E. Patterson Rd, Beavercreek; burial follows at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at routsong.com. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the Patriot Wrestling Club, the Miami Valley Kids Wrestling Association, or the Prodigy Wrestling Academy in Mark Gerhard's name. For more information and ways to



donate, please visit their websites.

