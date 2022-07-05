GEAKE, Rae Ann



78, passed away Friday, July 01, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born to Ray and Anna L. Varner in Middleport, Ohio, but a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg and West Virginia University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1966. She was an R.N. She began her nursing career at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte, West Virginia, where she earned her advanced certification in coronary care nursing.



While working full time she graduated from the Ohio University School of Business, College for Executive Managers, with an MBA in 1993. She worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 20 years in Nursing Management and worked her way up to Associate Chief of Nursing Service for Operations at Chillicothe, Ohio.



She supervised over 400 nursing employees, ran the day-to- day operations of the service and was fully included in the executive decision-making of the service.



She retired from Lake City, FL, VA in March 1999. After retirement, she worked part time as an advocate with the juvenile courts in Bainbridge, G.A.



Rae Ann was also an accomplished musician. She was an active vocal and piano performer in music groups in high school and college. Later, in the late 1970s and early 1980s, she played RagTime Piano with the Goosetown Astonishers of Chillicothe, Ohio. Throughout her musical career, Rae Ann sang and played the organ or piano at various church services and in choirs.



She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Tom A. Geake, South Charleston, Ohio; daughter, Rebecca Rae Pope of Waverly, Ohio; son, Lawrence Detty, Jr. of Springfield, Ohio; brothers, Bob Varner and Jon Varner; sister, Nancy Lou Barrett; special aunt, Sue Call.



Rae Ann is preceded in death by her parents; son, Andrew David Smyth-Detty and step-son, Roy E. Detty.



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 07, 2022, at 11:00 A.M, at Grape Grove Church of Christ, where friends may call one hour prior to the service at 10:00 A.M.



Burial, attended by close family members, will follow at Grape Grove Cemetery in Grape Grove, Ohio.

