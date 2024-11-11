Gasper, Margaret

age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Blessing (Richard), sister-in-law Mary Ann Gasper, and nieces, Stephanie Raynish, Michelle Nesbitt, Karen Gasper, Denise Hoelscher, Patti Blessing, and many great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SICSA www.sicsa.org or The Washington Centerville Library www.wclibrary.info. The family will celebrate with a private mass. Full obituary can be found at www.Routsong.com.

