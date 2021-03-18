GARNETT, Marie L.



Age 94, passed away at Woodland Country Manor on March 15, 2021.



Marie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 25, 1927, to Earl E. and Gertrude L. Derickson.



She was married to Carl R. Garnett, who preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by her children, Don Garnett, Becki (Greg) Smith, and Cassie (Mike) McCartney; grandchildren, Austin (Stephanie) Cousino, Allyson (Patrick) Cousino Smith, Anna Smith, Katy Smith,



Lauren (Phil) Sebben, and Jonathon (Bryanna) McCartney; great-grandchildren, Levi, Naomi, and Evelyn; in-laws, Freda Garnett and Robert (Carolyn) Garnett; first cousins, Melvin (Jean) Derickson and Charlotte (Bill) White; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford OH. Funeral service will



follow at 11:45. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Woodland Country Manor, "Staff Appreciation"or Butler Co. Developmental Disabilities - Therapeutic Rec; Att: Connie Mehlman, 282 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences to



www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com