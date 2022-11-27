GARNER, Rebecca

GARNER (Turner),



Rebecca



It is with great sadness that our only daughter, Becky, passed away on 11-20-22, at Hospice of Hamilton. Becky was born on May 27, 1958, to parents Tom and Ruth (Day) Turner. Becky attended Hamilton elementary and Junior High Schools but graduated from Fairfield High School in 1976. In 1978 she married Jerry Garner and they had 44 yrs. together, they had two children, Joshua and Nichole. Becky loved going to Madeira Beach, Florida where she vacationed with her parents and family from childhood. She loved fishing and hunting shells in Florida, but she also loved to go to Spanish Ontario, Canada, with her parents and her two children and fish from daylight till dark. Becky and her husband Jerry later started camping at Heritage Hills Resort in Liberty, Indiana, every weekend and she did her fishing there as well. She was preceded in death by her four grandparents, Tom and Aura Turner and Russell and Grace Day and several aunts and uncles. Surviving are her parents and her two children plus Three grandchildren and her cats of which she cherished. Becky had two special cousins that She grew up with Edie and Paula. There will not be any public service. Condolences or donations can be made in Becky's name to a cancer fund of one's choice.

