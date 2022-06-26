GABBARD, Calvin



Age 81 of Fairfield passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born December 21, 1940, in Royrader, Kentucky, to the late John and Zora Gabbard (nee Murphy). On May 3, 1969, in Newport, Kentucky, he married Doris Gabbard (nee Smith). Calvin was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for Fisher Body in Hamilton until his retirement in 1990. He is survived by his wife Doris and his sister Loretta Gabbard Holloway; brother Garry. Calvin is preceded in death by his son Kevin Gabbard. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 11:30AM until time of service (12:30PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



www.avancefuneralhome.com