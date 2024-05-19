Fulmer, Dorothy Vance

Vance Fulmer (Shafer), Dorothy Ellen



Dorothy Ellen Shafer Vance Fulmer, age 92, of Fairborn, OH passed away Monday, May 6, 2024 at Vancrest of New Carlisle Nursing Center. She was born September 11, 1931 in Gratis, OH to the late Ralph Eugene and Gladys Grace (Kiracofe) Shafer. Dorothy was a 1949 graduate of Gratis High School; and was a member of the Rona Community Church in Fairborn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William A. Fulmer Jr; and infant sister Jo Anne. She is survived by her sons Richard Allan (Anne) Vance of La Alformbra, Costa Rica, Ronald Eugene Vance of Hyrum, Utah and William (Marisa) Fulmer III of Port Orange, FL; grandsons Graham K. (Taylor) Kingston-Fulmer, Caiden K. Fulmer and Nolan A. Fulmer; and great grandsons Harvey Kingston-Fulmer, Louie Kingston and Salem Kingston. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Rona Community Church, 1082 Rona Parkway Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324 with Pastor Jim Smith officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Gratis is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Rona Community Church or Fairborn Fish Pantry. Online condolences and other remembrances can be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



