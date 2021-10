FULLER, Freda



100, formerly of Springfield, passed away October 23, 2021, in Chattanooga, TN. She was born October 21, 1921, in Madison County, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard J. and Della (Gordon) Miller. Survivors include 2 sons and spouses, Steve and Paula Fuller, Chattanooga, TN, and James and Wanda Fuller,



Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Miller, North Carolina, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. "Ed" Fuller in 2011. A



graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday in South Solon Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.