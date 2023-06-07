Fry, Sandy

FRY (Morris), Sandy L.



Age 55, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Kettering Medical Center. Sandy was born September 10, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis W. Morris. Sandy is survived by her loving companion & husband of the past 31 years, Tom Fry (they were married in 2004); her mother, Mary (Langford) Larkins & her husband, Bruce; three brothers, David Morris (Tonya), Nick Larkins (Denise) and Ben Larkins; sister-in-law, Brooke Larkins; and by her extended family & many good friends. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00  5:30 pm on Thursday, June 8, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. A memorial service will be held at 5:30 pm with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Sandy to SISCA Animal Adoption Center.

