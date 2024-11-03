Fry, Helen Jane



Helen Jane Fry (Holkovic) passed away peacefully at Mason Christian Village in Mason, OH on October 22,2024 at the great age of 100. She surrounded by her children and one grandchild at the time of her passing. Helen was born in Rossford, Ohio on June 13, 1924 to Josephine and Steven Holkovic.



Helen always said she lived a very blessed life. She also blessed many others with her life. In her youth she was a professional singer but decided that wasn't the life for her. She attended Toledo University and became a Registered Nurse, a career she greatly enjoyed. She loved music and singing throughout her life but was also a very skilled sculptor, sewer cook, wife and mother. She and her husband Bob loved to travel as they lived in Rome, Italy for 4 years and traveled the world. She lived a very full and wonderful giving life.



Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Bob, her parents, her sisters Paula Butz and Irene Hatas and brother Edward Holt.



She is survived by her children Joyce (Larry) Kent, Bob (Monica) Fry, Ben (Sue) Fry, brother Richard Holkovic, sister Kathleen Dianiska, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many extended family members and friends.



A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory can be made to Mason Christian Village and Queen City Hospice.



