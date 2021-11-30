FOX, Richard Lee



Age 73, of Bellbrook, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at home. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but lived in the Dayton area most of his life, graduating from Patterson Co-Op in 1965. He is preceded in death by his parents, Seville and Joseph Fox; as well as mother-in-law, Emily Dudrick; sister-in-law, Emily Trent; and brother-in-law, Louis Dudrick. Richard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kristina "Tina" Fox. Although an only child, he enjoyed his extended family: Rebecca Taylor, Philip Dudrick,



Jennifer Ferris, Amy Swallows and spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews. Whether called Richard, Ritchie, Foxy, Dick or kid, he loved helping people, building and repairing anything, gardening, photography, fireworks displays, 60's music, sunsets at Caesar Creek and road trips with Tina. He had a unique sense of humor which he shared with all. Tina and kitties, Natasha, Lea, and MommaKitty will miss him so very much. Bye, Sweetie...A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Paws Cause Rescue (5793 S. Dixie Hwy, Franklin, OH 45005) or at www.thepawscauserescue.org/donate. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory with the family.

