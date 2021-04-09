FOX, John D.



Age 46, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on June 12, 1974, the son of James D. and Edith L. (Manning) Fox, who survive him. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his loving wife, Christina (Morris) Fox, his children, Kylee Fox, Johnny Fox and Waylon Fox; step children, Braden White, Bethanee



Morris and Bridgette White; his brother and sister-in-law,



Jimmy and Amanda Fox; his special nieces and nephew, Jazelle, Elyse and Carter Fox; His mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pam and Sam Morris and two step-grandchildren, Ezra and Charlee. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Granville P. and Sylvia Fox; maternal grandparents, John Manning and Velva Manning Cook; special aunts and



uncle, Donna Fox, Dixie Ridener, Janie Kingsley and Robert Fox. John graduated from Franklin High School in 1992 and attended Ohio State University. He worked at Miami University, Oxford, OH, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Franklin. John was also a member of Eastern Star Lodge #55 F.&A.M. in Franklin. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor James Maggard officiating. Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday. Masonic memorial services will be held at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



