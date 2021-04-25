FOX, Harold Fred



Harold Fred Fox, 95, of Englewood, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born May 20, 1925, in Cleveland, to Josephine and Hugo Fox. Harold served in the Army during WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. After the war he attended and graduated from Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, with a degree in electrical engineering. Harold worked at the



Dayton Power and Light Co. for 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bertha, and his children Kathleen, William (Raejean) and Debra Fox. Besides his parents, Harold was



preceded in death by his sisters, Lillian (George) Zipay and Alice (Andrew) Keenan. Harold had arranged to donate his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of



Medicine. There will be no public viewing or gathering.



Donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice or Disabled



American Veterans.

