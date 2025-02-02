Fontaine (Seitters), Carolyn A.



FONTAINE Carolyn A., age 94, of Oxford, Ohio passed away on Thursday January 30, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born on April 17, 1930 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Carl W. and Margaret E. (McGarry) Seitters. She was educated in the Cincinnati parochial schools, graduating from Ursuline Academy in 1949 and Mercy Hospital of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1952. On August 1, 1953, in St. Ann Church she married James R. Fontaine and he preceded her in death on January 9, 2001. She was employed at Mercy Hospital as a R.N., for many years retiring in 1965. She was a member of St. Aloysius Church, K of C #968 Auxiliary, B.P.O.E. Elks #93 Auxiliary, and AMVETS. Carolyn and Jim moved in 1963 to Oxford to farm on Rt. #732, along with their sons for the past 62 years, and she still resided on the farm. Carolyn loved vacationing in St. Augustine, Florida during the winter, playing golf and belonged to many different card clubs over the years, in Hamilton and Florida. Carolyn was a devoted wife, a caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who taught her family the value of hard work and family values, she is survived by her 7 sons; Tony (Barbara) Fontaine, Jack (Joani) Fontaine, Jim (Laura) Fontaine , Paul (Tia) Fontaine, Joe (Donna) Fontaine, Jeff Fontaine, and Tim Fontaine; her grandchildren, Kristin (Dave) McGlynn, Kelsey (Andy) Saurber, Autym (Brandit) Clark, Justin (Amanda) Fontaine, Jamie (Lucien) Geldrich, Nick (Michelle) Fontaine, Paul Fontaine, Anne (Hayden) Hicks, Alyssa (Dennis) Kramer, Jennifer (Justin) Crowe, Lukas Fontaine, Gabriel Fontaine and Jacob Fontaine; great-grandchildren, Reese, Will, Alex, Haven, Sawyer, Lucien, Kamden, Karah, Jamison, Scarlett, Nicholas, Sophia, Oliivia, Waylen, Jaxson, Ryder, Max, Audrey, Addie, Brooklyn, Denver, Phoenix, Memphis, Nora, Miles, and Lainey; her sister-in-law Mary Jo Shannon, brother-in-law Tom Fontaine; also many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim Fontaine, son, William "Billy" Fontaine in 1960, grandson, Kris Fontaine, brother Carl Seitters in 1954, sister and brothers-in law, Frank (Tess) Fontaine, Jack Fontaine, and Tom Shannon. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2025 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday February 5, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Ann Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Reily Township Fire Department, 6376 Peoria Reily Road, Oxford, OH 45056. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jim Thomson, Father Larry Tharp, Nieces Patti Wren and Carolyn "Missy" Shannon, Becky Finley, Hospice of Dayton Staff, and Woodland Country Manor Staff for their excellent care of Mom. Online condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



