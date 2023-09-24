Flesher, Maribelle



Maribelle Flesher, age 94, died Friday, September 15, 2023 at Bickford Senior Living in Middletown, Ohio. She was born June 1, 1929 in Hillsboro, Ohio and then lived most of her life in Middletown with her parents Howard and Ina Cain. Maribelle was a graduate of Middletown High School and later became a loving stay at home mom. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Flesher; brother Harold Bailey and sister Kathy Miller. Maribelle is survived by her sons Greg (Christie) Flesher, David (Vanessa) Flesher and Marty (Kim) Flesher; sister Fran Hopperton; granddaughter Alex (Eric) True; great granddaughter Marlowe along with her nieces and nephews. Maribelle leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication of family. She loved her family fiercely and dedicated her entire life to caring for them. Even while she missed her husband, Bob, over the past ten years, she continued to pour her love on her family. Maribelle never missed an event, special occasion, or opportunity to be with them. She was a dedicated friend- loyal, kind, and witty  and always up for a gathering around pie, donuts, or ice cream- even though she denied her love of sweets till the end! Maribelle lived her life on her own terms with strong beliefs and values. The impact she has left on her entire family and the numerous friends she loved so deeply is immeasurable. She will be greatly missed by all. The family will hold a private ceremony at Woodside Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com .





