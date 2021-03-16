FISHER, JUANITA

FISHER (Kress),



Juanita Louise



Juanita Louise (Kress) Fisher, age 93 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Village Green Healthcare Campus. Louise was born January 31, 1928, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herbert and Edna (Cool) Kress.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Darlene Fourman and her loving husband Samuel Doyle Fisher.



Louise is survived by her sister, Madonna (Gene) Hollingsworth; brother, Doug Kress; brother-in-law, David Fourman; children, Beth (Jerry) Van Riper of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Randy (Melinda) Fisher of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Eric (Cassandra) Van Riper, Andy Van Riper and Megan Fisher; great-granddaughter, Peyton Van Riper; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Private graveside services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the Potsdam, Ohio, Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home of West Milton.



It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at



www.hale-sarver.com