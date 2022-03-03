FISHER, James B.



Age 91 of Dayton, passed away on February 24, 2022, in Bradenton, Florida. Jim was born December 10, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Frank and Virginia (Polk) Fisher. In 1941, he moved to the Dayton area, and later graduated from Chaminade High School. On June 27, 1953, he married the love of his life Virginia (Ginny) Simms. They raised a family of five children: Jean (Jim), James Christopher (Kathy), Joan (Bob), Jan (Don), and Jill (Marie). He was blessed with grandchildren: Jason (Sarah), Katie (Mike), Michelle, Lori (Shawn), Steven, BobB, Samantha, Tory, Kristen (Alec), Sierra, Hannah (Steven), and Tuscan (Emily); and great-grandchildren: Devin, Aidan, Lara, Jameson, Louis, Declan, Nolan, Sloane, and Ewan. He built strong connections with generations of extended family, especially sisters-in-law June and Trudy. He held



degrees from the University of Dayton (UD) and The Ohio State University. His professional life included teaching at UD and Sinclair Community College and working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He was an avid supporter of the UD



Flyers and never turned down a golf game or outdoor adventure. He joyfully recounted his family trips to Disney World and winters in Florida. He was a phenomenal host to many throughout his life; every invitee would anticipate his and Ginny's Christmas parties at the home they built together. He remained a faithful servant of Immaculate Conception Parish and deeply cherished his friends, students, and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years, Ginny; brother Bill; and granddaughter



Michelle. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, March 5 at St. Luke Church in Beavercreek. Burial will follow in Bellbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 4 from 4-7pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home on 1712 Wayne Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Macular Degeneration Association are welcome.

