Breaking: Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

Feverston, Bill

ajc.com

Obituaries
Jan 29, 2025
X

Feverston, Bill Allen

age 92 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025. A visitation will be held at 10am on Thurs, January 30, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville (81 N. Main St.), with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens will immediately follow. Please visit www.routsong.com for condolences and additional information.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Forney, Geneva
2
Cochran, Cynthia
3
Fancher, Jermaine
4
Grubb, Linda
5
Patrick, Titus