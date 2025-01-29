Feverston, Bill Allen



age 92 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025. A visitation will be held at 10am on Thurs, January 30, at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville (81 N. Main St.), with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens will immediately follow. Please visit www.routsong.com for condolences and additional information.



