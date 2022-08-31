FERGUSON, Helen R.



July 7, 1929 - August 17, 2022



Helen Ruth Ferguson, 93, passed away August 17, 2022, in Cincinnati, OH. Helen was born to Sylvester and Eve (Miller) Kreitzer of Dayton, OH. She graduated from Bowling Green State University. She was a competitive card and scrabble player and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She will be well remembered for her wit and the unconditional love, joy and support she continually gave her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Thomas E. Ferguson, former State Auditor of Ohio and her son, Douglas Ferguson. Those left to cherish her memory include children Janet (Dave) Wicker, T. David (Denise) Ferguson, Ruth Joseph, and Ted Ferguson along with 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

