FEEDER, Barbara

FEESER, Barbara Stedman



Age 92, of Centerville passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Barbara was born in St. Louis, MO, to the late, Charles and Lottie Stedman. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Harvey in 1995; and siblings, Florence Goins, Josephine Hapner, Howard Stedman and Charles Stedman. She is survived by her children, Beverly (David) DeVoe, Barbara (Michael) Doughty, Andrew (Terri) Feeser, Ronald (Mary) Feeser, Timothy Feeser, and Jeffrey (Tammy) Feeser; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Winifred Oda. Barbara was a member of Immaculate Parish and Retired from Kroger's after 27 years. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception Church or Hospice of Dayton.



