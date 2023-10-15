Faber, Michael "Mick"



age 76, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023. Mick was born in Sharon, PA on September 26, 1947 to the late Michael & Jane Faber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Faber; granddaughter, Sarah Wright; and son-in-law, David Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol Faber; daughters, Cathy J. (Allen Barnhart) Moore and Miki (Jeff) Slone; son, Gregory Faber; daughter-in-law, Christina Faber; grandchildren, Danielle Moore, Mathew (Makayla Potts) Faber, David Lee Moore-Fraley, Clara M. Moore-Fraley, Charles D. Moore, Savanah R. Moore, Rainey Garber, Johnathon Campbell, Selis (Tyler Martin) Slone, Lanna Slone and Justin Faber; great-grandchild, Waelyn Patrick Martin; sister; Nancy Faber McFarland; brother-in-law, Tony (Bert Ridder) Moore; sister-in-law, Faith Faber; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Mick graduated from Brookfield H.S. in 1967. He worked at McDonalds and obtained Eagle Scout status. After High School he started at the Census Bureau as the mail boy in Washington D.C. Then he came back to Ohio, where he attended Youngstown Business College and worked at WPAFB for 35 years in computer security. He taught Swimming at WPAFB for 25 years. Mick was an avid sports fan and a loving family man. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30pm. Mick will be laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



