EVERHART, Raymond A.



Age 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was born on December 1, 1935, to the late Clyde and Lena (Strader) Everhart in Springfield. In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his son, Raymond "Doug" Everhart; brother, Alton



Everhart and sister, Betty



Harvey. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty (Cultice) Everhart; daughter, Belinda (Steve) Whitaker; grandchildren: Garth (Tayebria) Whitaker and Bryce Whitaker; great-granddaughters, Hadley and Harper Whitaker as well as his brother, Roger (Doris) Everhart. Raymond was a dedicated employee at Navistar for 39 1/2 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed gardening and coaching soccer and baseball.



Raymond was an avid Browns fan, and never gave up on them through the hard years. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 9, beginning at 10:00 a.m. also at the



funeral home. Raymond will be entombed at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Township Fire Department in Raymond's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



