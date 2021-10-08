EVERAGE, Tina



Tina Everage, 73, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born September 23, 1948, in Viper, Kentucky, the daughter of Dessie (Arsel) Hammons and Ernest (Juanita) Parsons. Tina worked for Community Hospital for more than 35 years, and later worked for WIC before retiring. She enjoyed shopping, spending quality time with her family, and doing fun things with her grandkids. She is survived by her two children, Nicholas (Ashley) Everage and Tamara (Jerry) Wamsley; siblings, Dyian (Earl) Johnson, Carol (Keith) Castle, Anita Hammons, Lester Hammons, Sharon Adcock, Danny (Debra) Parsons, James Parsons, and Linda Sturgill, and five grandchildren, Jared Wamsley, Jada Wamsley, Sarah Everage, Marina Wamsley, and Lilie Everage. Tina is preceded in death by her husband Roy Everage and sister Ola Goodridge. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM Monday at Lawrenceville Church of God. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. A Celebration of life will be held following the services at Lawrenceville Church of God. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



