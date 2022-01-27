ELLIOTT, John Edward "Eddie"



54 of Northridge, passed away peacefully on 01/22/2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones. Eddie was born in Dayton, Ohio, on 11/28/1967 to Ronald and Donna (Weaver) Elliott. A fighter until the end, Eddie was a force of nature, and his family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.



Eddie is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ronald and Donna and favorite brother Rick Elliott. He is survived by three children, Tiffany, John, and Anthony, 2 grandchildren Aurora and Jaxon, girlfriend Brenda, step-mother, 3 siblings, and multiple nieces and nephews. Eddie requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional



funeral services. More information will be made available once date and location has been decided. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Association.

