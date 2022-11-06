ELLERHORST, Margaret "Margie"



94, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at home. She was born in Cincinnati on July 14, 1928, to parents, William T. and Lauretta (Zimmer) Nienaber. Margie worked as a secretary for Anderson Publishing Company for several years, retiring in 1984. Following her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for P.A.W.S, and Middletown Regional Hospital. Margie was a member of Holy Family Parish. Margie adored her family and loved to spend time with them. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Daniel (Lucy) Ellerhorst, Thomas (Vicki) Ellerhorst and Scott Ellerhorst; daughter, Patrice Ellerhorst; sister, Susan (Earl) Lawless; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Ellerhorst; sons, John (Julie) Ellerhorst and Stephen Ellerhorst; her parents; and sisters, Lorraine Kemper, Adele McCoy, Virginia Kleimeyer, Mary Tierney, Grace Nienaber and Jean Feldhaus. A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



