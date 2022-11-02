EGGER, Samuel Frank



95, died October 30, 2022, at Hearth and Home of Urbana, Ohio. Sam was born February 24, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, to Harry Otto Egger and Grace Merle (Mills) Egger as the 10th of 11 children. He graduated from Springfield High School, served in Germany as an Army medic under General Patton at the end of WWII, and then returned to Springfield to care for his ailing mother. He used the GI Bill to matriculate at Wittenberg University (Class of 1950) and became a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member. He became an accountant and later worked for 40 years at Speco. He was making a deposit at a local bank when he met Rachel, a teller at the time. They worked together for a short time and were married in 1952. They lived in Springfield together for 68 years. Both enjoyed traveling, Dachshunds, camping, and time with family. Sam in particular loved golf. Rachel and Sam were blessed with two sets of identical twins, Barb (Ric) Barnes of Ft. Wayne, IN; Nancy (Dale); Julia "Julie" Boldt of Spfld, OH; Janet (Dave) Vorst of Florence, KY. Rachel Joan (Smith) Egger preceded Sam in death in 2020. They are also survived by 14 grandchildren, Jeremy Barnes and his wife Theresa Bloemker of Cincinnati, OH, Melissa (John) Reynolds and Geoffrey (Paige) Barnes both of Columbus, OH, and Natalee (Dustin) Kreimer of Batavia, OH; Chrissy; Drew; Chris Boldt (Lucy Sullivan) of St. Paul, MN, David Boldt and his wife Jamie Rogers of Milford, OH, Brandon Boldt of Newport, MN; Alan Vorst, MD, of Orlando, FL; Luke (Christiana "Nana") Vorst of Lebanon, TN, Brent Vorst and his wife Lindsey Jagoe of Owensburo, KY, Jordan (Allison) Vorst and Stephanie Vorst, both of Cincinnati, OH; and 12 great-grandchildren. Those relatives residing in Springfield, OH, include his brother Robert "Bob" (Carolyn) Egger, niece Linda Egger, nephews Tim Egger, and Todd Egger. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating.



Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery located in Springfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sam's name to GRACE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH 1801 Saint Paris Pike Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

