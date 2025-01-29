Edwards, Jerry Lee
Jerry Lee Edwards, 82, of Springfield, passed away January 25, 2025, in Al-len View Healthcare Center. He was born October 5, 1942, in Plattsburg, Ohio, the son of Clyde F. and Darcus (Picklesimmer) Edwards. Jerry was a member of the Teamsters Union. He enjoyed playing board games with his family and watching Westerns and Dr. Phil on television. He was a retired truck driver fol-lowing 35 years of service and was awarded the million-mile accident-free award. He had been employed at Bonded Oil and at Schneider's Transport. Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 year; Frances A. (Donnelly) Edwards, four children; Kim Edwards, Tommy (Traci) Edwards, Tina (Robert) Stump and Mickey (Denise) Edwards, three grandchildren; Colt, Ashley and Benja-min, numerous great grandchildren, one sister; Carolyn S. Kirk and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Wally Mason officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
