2 hours ago

DUNNINGTON, Lee Ray

Age 78, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, November 10th, 2022.

He was born November 15th, 1943, to Ray and Lucille (Wilkinson) Dunnington. He was employed as a machinist at Delco Products for 30 years before retiring. He also worked as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic for the City of Beavercreek for over 10 years.

Lee is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice A. (Plew) Dunnington, daughters Jani Garza, Kelley Larson, and Beth (Joey) Center, grandchildren Calvin (Andrew), Zachary (Katlyn), Brandon (Maggie), Samantha (Benjamin), Lucas, Mackenzie (Noah), Andrew, 2 great-grandchildren on the way, siblings Neil (Linda) Dunnington and Nancy (Dennis) Cable, and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lucille (Wilkinson) Dunnington, and brothers Biff Dunnington and Rick Dunnington.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend a visitation held in his honor at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A life celebration service will be held following the visitation at 12:00 pm. Procession and burial will take place at Bellbrook Cemetery, (3939 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bellbrook Open Arms Clinic (4403 OH-725 E, Bellbrook, OH 45305) in care of Bellbrook United Methodist Church, where Lee was a member.

Funeral Home Information

Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook, OH

45305

https://www.connerandkoch.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

