Dunn, William S. "Bill"



Dunn, William S. "Bill", 87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Aventura of Oakwood Village. Bill was born on March 10, 1937, in Springfield, the son of William J. and Dolly (McGrath) Dunn. Bill graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1955. He served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. Bill worked for Delscamp Paint and Glass for 37 years serving as Vice President and Secretary. He was also a member of Springfield Box 27 and served as President of the organization for a number of years. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Monica (Lucas) Dunn. He is also survived by his 5 children, Julie (Darryl) Yount, Kay Dunn (Debra Bucher), William M. and Kelli (Laughlin) Dunn, Monica (Timmy) Pennington, and Susan (Ron) Zumberger. Bill is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and his younger sister, Joanie Young and brother, Mike (Susan) Dunn. He is preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Gruber. A private celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



