DUGGINS, Maurice V.



Maurice V. Duggins, age 88, resident of Eaton and Waynesfield, Ohio, peacefully ascended to heaven with his family at his side on July 22, 2021.



He was born in Eaton and one of four children to the former LeRoy Duggins and Edith Henemyer Duggins. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Doris Williams Duggins; son Timothy Duggins; brother Everett Duggins; sister Regina Duggins Overholts, and son-in-law, David Marker.



In addition to his wife of 27 years, JoAnn Sheets Duggins, he is survived by son, Christopher Duggins, and daughters Christine Marker and Rebecca (Brian) Marker, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Maurice joined the 107th Armored Cavalry at Eaton National Guard at age 14 with the written consent of his father. He served in the Army, Korean War, from 1954 to 1956.



He retired in 1982 after 30 years of service with General Motors and was also founder and owner of Eaton Auto and Trux Sales with locations in Waynesfield and Eaton.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, Ohio, with Charles Patterson, Jr. officiating. Friends may call between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. Full Military Honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard. Condolences via



