DOWNING, Donna

DOWNING, (Slough),



Donna Elizabeth



93, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on



Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022. She was born in Clark County on April 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Elizabeth A. (Huenke) Slough. Donna and her



husband, Warren, owned and operated the Silhouette Restaurant for 28 years and they



remained active in the community they both loved. She was a lifetime member of Circus Fans of America, a volunteer at the Clark County Heritage Center, and a member of Trinity



Lutheran Church. Donna is survived by her children, Kathleen McLemore (Carl), John (Debbie) Downing and James (Irene) Downing; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Tami) McLemore,



Christopher Downing (Jessica), Anthony Downing (Taylor), Emilie (Nick) Houser, Sarah (Justin) Barnett, James (Jackie) Downing, John C. (Masha) Downing, and Jennifer Downing (Spencer); great-grandchildren, Kalob, Adrianna, Brianna, Wyatt, Isla, Nora, Tristan, Hudson, Jaxson, Layla, Emerson, Everleigh, and Rory; and great-great-grandson, Kollin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Warren Gene Downing in 2014; son,



William Paul Downing; and sisters, Virginia Howell and Betty Roberts. Donna's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m.



Friday in Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Bruce Kramer



presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Donna's memory be made to the Clark County



Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



