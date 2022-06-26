DOWNEY, Joyce



Joyce Downey, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Joyce was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 13, 1942, to Paul Spurlock and Nancy (Runion) Spurlock. On June 14, 1963, she married Anderson "Major" Downey, and together they raised 4 children. She was employed at the Lakota School District for over 14 years and resided in West Chester. Joyce loved the beach, family vacations, and her faith.



Joyce is survived by her children, Kim Scott, Lisa Tilley, Michael Downey, and Steven Downey; one brother, Paul (Maria) Spurlock; 6 grandchildren, Corey, Kristen (Drew), Ryan (Hannah), Gavin, Gage, and Allie; one great-granddaughter, Olivia; one nephew, Jeffrey Spurlock; a special friend, Denise "Bernice"; and numerous other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 40 years, Anderson Downey.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

