DONAHUE, Anne

DONAHUE (Magaletta), Anne Elizabeth



Passed away on April 12, 2022, 3 days shy of her 85th birthday. Affectionately known to so many as "Doc's wife", Anne and Bill (her husband of 61 years), were inseparable. Together they built one of the first Orthopedic Sports Medicine practices in the country, working tirelessly, side by side for more than 50 years. Anne was known for her artistic ability, her outrageous jewelry, her impeccable fashion sense, and those trademark violet eyes. A devout Catholic, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William Donahue; parents, Rocco and Alice Magaletta. Survived by her children and grandchildren: Debbie (Mike) McNamara (Matt (Lacey), Sean (Cristina), Kylie); Denise Balogh (Nicke (Matt) Holderman); Dana (John) Bruce (Haley, Ian); Dan Donahue (Hayes, Cooper, Montana), Donna Donahue (Alex (Rob) Slone, J., Annie) and Duke (Tina) Donahue (Jackson); and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd., Kettering 9:30 – 11:15 AM on Friday, August 5. Funeral Mass will be at 12PM-Noon at St. Albert the Great, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Private family burial to follow. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Dayton, 525 West Riverview Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45405. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



