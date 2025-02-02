Dineen, John J.



Dineen, John Joseph, age 90 of Kettering passed away peacefully at home (under Hospice) on Friday, January 31, 2025. John graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Jack Dineen; He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary K.; daughter, Janesa Dineen; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, February 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 am at St Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in John's name may be directed to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Charles Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



