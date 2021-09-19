DIETRICH, Joseph John



93, of Centerville, passed away on September 15, 2021. Joe was born in Johnetta, PA, to



Joseph and Margaret Dietrich. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Rae, whom he married in 1953. He is survived by two sons and their wives, Joe and Mary and Ray and Lily; two granddaughters, Karyn Beth and Michelle Camila; and his sister, Delores. He graduated from Stivers High School in 1946 and was recently honored by induction into their Hall of Fame. He also earned degrees from Wittenberg University and Xavier University. Joe served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a former social studies teacher and elementary school principal, as well as a basketball and football coach at Parkman, Kingman, Dixon Israel, Germantown, and Centerville. As the former "Maple Court Maniac" for Gonzaga basketball, athletics were always an



important part of his life. He found pleasure in crafting colorful bracelets, gardening, and watching college basketball and football, as well as professional football. He will be greatly missed by many who remained in contact with him throughout his life. He often remarked that he "couldn't have scripted a better life."



The family will celebrate his life in a private service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.

