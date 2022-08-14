DIANIS, Kenneth D.



Age 79, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer and other serious medical challenges. Ken was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to his late parents Paul and Beverly (Kiltz) Dianis and moved to Cary, IL, as an infant. In 1977 he moved to the Dayton area as a result of his job with NCR, from which he retired. Early in his life, Ken became an electronics buff, building things such as his own stereo speakers and HeathKit colored television. While watching the local NCR repairman work on the cash registers at his family's grocery store in Cary, Ken decided he also wanted to do this work for NCR. Ken attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent 3 years as a calibration specialist. After serving his time in the military, NCR finally hired him and he started off working on cash registers in IL, and then as a computer repairman and then a programmer in the Dayton area. Ken's other big passion in life was music. He played trumpet as a child in school and then switched to the tuba once he began wearing braces. After moving to the Dayton area, he played with various local adult community bands. He was still playing with the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band, and participated regularly in TubaChristmas events. He was also playing with the Kettering Civic Band, which is where he met his wife, Rebecca. The two of them enjoyed travelling extensively throughout the world, most often on band trips where they performed with other amateur musicians. Their travels allowed them to perform on stage at the Sydney Opera House in Australia, and Carnegie Hall in NYC. Ken and his wife also shared the hobby of genealogy which is how Ken found out about his father's immigration to this country. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Rebecca (Duncan); his brothers William (Elizabeth) Dianis of MI, and Daryle (Patti) Dianis of CA, as well as cousins, his brother-in-law Alan (Donna) Duncan of TX and nieces, nephews and their children. Visitation 5-7pm on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. Funeral Service 11am, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in David's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Kettering Civic Band or Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

