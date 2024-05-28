Detmer, Betsy Ann

Detmer (Baker), Betsy Ann



Betsy Ann (Baker) Detmer, formerly of Hamilton, died May 23, 2024 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky with her family at her side. She was born December 4, 1936 in Hamilton, Ohio, to Dr. Hugh Jonson Baker and Anna (Brown) Baker. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954 and earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary in 1958 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. Betsy was active with the Hamilton Garden Club, Hamilton Junior League, YWCA, Greater Cincinnati Daylily-Hosta Society, American Hemerocallis Society, and the Southwestern Ohio Daffodil Society. An avid needlecrafter, she created over 100 quilts and hundreds of handknit sweaters, among many other items. Always an avid gardener, later in life she became very active in the Daylily and Hosta society. A serious collector of daylilies & hostas, her garden was part of many garden tours and was featured at the national convention of the American Hemerocallis Society in 2005. She was honored to have the daylily 'Betsy Detmer" named after her. She is survived by her son, David (Dawn) Detmer, and daughter, Emily (Scott) Detmer-Goebel, grandchildren; Jeremiah Detmer, Elizabeth Ford, and Ella Goebel, great grandchildren; Adelina Detmer, Emerson and Elora Ford, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, Chalk Detmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dr. Joseph H. Baker, sister, Dorothy Lee Blackwood, and nephew George Baker. Visitation at 10am, May 31, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton; Funeral Service at 11am with burial at Rose Hill to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of the donor's choice. www.weigelfuneralhome.com



