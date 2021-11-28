DETLING, Wayne K.



Wayne K. Detling, 82, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio.



He was born on September 2, 1939, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late C.E. and Harriett (Dunkleberger) Detling.



In addition to his parents Wayne is preceded in death by siblings, Esther Haines, Jeanette Farcich, Lynn Detling, Luella Cox, Norma Bradley, Marvin Detling, Marlene Smoger and Martha Brown.



Wayne was a 1957 graduate of Ansonia High School, where he later served on their Board of Education. Wayne was active in the Ansonia community as a member of the Kiwanis and Adult Farmers. Wayne spent years farming, beginning with raising tomatoes at the age of 14. He then moved into grain farming, and at one time had the largest privately owned poultry farm in Darke County. Wayne's hobbies included playing tennis and ping pong. He will long be remembered as a storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor. His family will always hold dear memories of Wayne's game "Bear Trap".



Wayne is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue (Baker) Detling whom he married on November 24, 1961; his children, Vickie and Bill Christ of Cincinnati, Karen and Dale Dircksen of Greenville, Carmen and Chris Shoemaker of Union City, Ohio, and Tom and Kelly Detling of Delaware, Ohio; his grandchildren, Daniel Boerger, Katie and Will Mordecai, Becca Christ, Denise Kramer, Ashley and Tony Stonerock, Kristen and Kyle Evans, Lindsay (Matt Hoggatt) Kramer, Kari and Kent Holmes, Roman (Aleesha Gates) Dircksen, Jacob Dircksen, Cole Shoemaker and Cara Shoemaker; his great-grandchildren, Miles, William, Jadynn, Gavin, Rowan, Rhen, Kelton, Oliver, Trevor, Ben, Rayna, Jaxon, Evelyn, Gabriel and Haisleigh; his sister, Harriet and Cazmo Lukrich of Los Altos, California; his brother, Richard and Jeanette Detling of Union City, Ohio; and his sisters and brother-in-law, Valerie Detling, Myrna Detling-Curtis and Robert Brown; his dogs, Lily and Princess; as well as numerous extended family members.



A celebration of Wayne's life will take place at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Greg Hyre officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Cemetery.



Wayne's family will receive guests on Monday, November 29, 2021, at the funeral home from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.



Wayne's family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Darke County Foundation, P.O. Box 438, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or EverHeart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

