DERICKSON,



Melvin Leroy "Dutch"



Melvin Leroy "Dutch" Derickson passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his family at his bedside.



Born August 8, 1924, Dutch was born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Wilbur and Elsie Derickson. A Hanover High School graduate, Melvin, joined the U.S. Army



during WWII (Philippines). When he returned to farming after the service, he married Jean Ann Steele in April 1952 at the Oxford Presbyterian Church. Dutch and his wife farmed until their 1987 retirement from Colonial Deri Farm in McGonigle, Ohio (now the location of Indian Ridge Golf Club).



The Dericksons began their farm journey together in Reily, Ohio, on a farm on Dunwoody Road. From there they moved to their present home where Dutch built his dairy business and found opportunities to supplement his farm operations through being the first machine hay baler in the county. Dutch traveled the Oxford area when he was not milking his herd, helping other farmers bale hay.



During his long dairy career, he served on the board with Butler Landmark Inc. (1971-1988); and Miami Valley Production Credit Association as director of the Lebanon/Miami



Valley PCA (1963-1984). Their entire life, Jean and Melvin, and then their son, Tim, advocated for farmers and their families in the region and the state.



As lifetime members of the Oxford Presbyterian Church, he served as an usher, a job he loved later in life. He also served many years with the Hanover Township Veterans Committee.



Known for his friendly personality and never knowing a stranger, Dutch was a classic storyteller and continued to tell stories up until his final hours, the last being about the local mechanic that helped him fix his farm machinery, in very specific, and animated detail.



Survived by his loving wife, Jean; son Tim (Kelly); his grandchildren Katie (Dave) Noble and Matt (Morgan), and the



Noble grandsons, Henry and Johnny. Predeceased by so many of his loved ones and family friends, namely his infant son



Steven, and teenaged daughter Joy (1972), brother Eugene, father Wilbur, mother Elsie, stepmother Catherine.



Memorial service will be held at Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main St., Oxford, Ohio, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 3:00 PM with Rev. Marc A. van Bulck of Oxford Presbyterian Church officiating. Brown Dawson Flick in charge of arrangements.

