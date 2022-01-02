DeBARONE-RING, Elissa



Age 72, of Denver, CO, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Elissa led a monumentally accomplished life as a Director of Communications in Health Care, a Grant Writer for Non-Profits, and as a Professor of Communications. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years.



Elissa was known for her fiery personality, her relentless work-ethic, her calm stoicism, her selfless generosity, and most importantly her Italian-style



hospitality, which has been helping everyone break their diets since 1973. Anyone that knew her would agree that she was a force to be reckoned with. Her influence as a writer and



educator will light the way for generations to come.



Elissa was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steven J.; and parents, Aldo and Elena DeBarone. She is survived by her son, Marc V. Ring and his fiancé, Jenna Bonisolli, her grandson Breck Kelly-Ring, and a gaggle of the most wonderful friends.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.



A Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will



follow at Dayton Country Club from 1:30-3:30 PM.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org) in Elissa's memory.



"….Nothing gold can stay." - Robert Frost

