Dearth, Gregory

Gregory Steven Dearth, 52, of Middletown, died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home. He was born in Middletown on July 23, 1970. Greg served his country in the United States Navy Submarine service during the Gulf War. Greg worked at Xerox and had owned Dearth Construction before going to work in the lamination department of Deceuninck North America, LLC. Greg is survived by his two sons, Colin R. Dearth & Gavin R. Dearth; mother, Carolyn (Kenneth) Harrison; brothers, Brian L. Dearth, Jason (Maryanne) Dearth & Nicholas (Melissa) Dearth; sister, Heather (Brent) Daniel; numerous nieces & nephews and many more cousins, family & friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David L. Dearth; paternal grandparents, Oliver & Imogene Dearth; and maternal grandparents, Walter & Ruth (Shumate) Schneider. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard.


