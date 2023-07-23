Davis, Elliott

Davis (Norris), Elliott Dell



Elliott Dell Davis, age 91, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born in Bath County, Kentucky on March 4, 1932 to the late Hobart Clay and Ina Mae Norris (Lykes). Dell loved shopping and retired from JCPenney catalog where she loved to get together with her co-workers after she retired. She was an avid reader and loved to watch British shows, Angela Landsbury, and the news with Lester Holt. Dell really enjoyed travelling whether it be going to back to Kentucky, Gatlinburg, TN, and she even went tent camping at the age of 77 at Yellowstone National Park. Dell also loved food and was a good cook, but she also enjoyed going out to a good meal. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years Hubert Davis; sisters, Barbara Combs, Bonnie Ferguson, and Sharon Norris; and brother, Oliver "Ollie" C. Norris. Dell is survived by daughters, Teresa (Dave) Reynolds, and Beverly Brate; son, Jeffrey (Mollie) Davis; grandchildren, Clinton Reynolds, Bethany (Seth) Cantwell, Jennifer (Michael) Heeg, Tara (Brian) Rensing, Sarah (Matthew) Reynolds, Rachel Davis, Dawn Brate, and Brooke (Derrick) Dalrymple; as well as several great, and great-great grandchildren. A visitation for Elliott will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Davis family.



