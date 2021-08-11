DAVIS, Dawna

DAVIS (Wiseman),



Dawna A.



40, of Springfield, passed away August 7, 2021. She was born December 16, 1980, in Springfield, Ohio. Dawna was a graduate of Springfield North High School, where she had been a cheerleader and played softball and basketball. Her nicknames at school were Twinkle Toes, because she was so quick on the basketball court, and Shorty D. She worked at Sheehan Brothers and loved watching movies on Netflix. Survivors include her mother, Melinda (Adkins) Greene of Springfield; father and stepmother,



Eugene and Cynthia Wiseman of Catawba; two children, Ariah Cochran (Will Scott) and Ricky Cochran IV (Jayda Cox), all of Springfield; grandson and joy of her life, Liam Scott; siblings, Jessica (Jay) Davis, Kyle Greene (Tyler Green), Eugene



Wiseman II; step-siblings, Lee Tessinger, Tia Kennedy, Erica Greene; special aunt, Karen Pence; best friends, Amie Morris, Tiffany Ridder, Amber Short; ex-husband and friend, Servern Davis; ex-sister-in-law, Shelby Vance; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. She was greeted at the heavenly gates by her dear grandparents, James and Thelma Wiseman, Grace Tobin and Virgil Adkins, and best friend, Jessica Serna. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Dee Craycraft officiating.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

