DANES, Gale M.



Age 84 of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He had retired from Northmont City Schools where he worked in Maintenance. Gale also served on the



Randolph Township and City of Englewood Fire Departments for over 28 years. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in Illinois for 2 years and was an avid woodworker, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He is survived by his wife: Diane (Boomershine) Danes, son and daughter-in-law: Phillip Andrew (Andrea) Danes of IL, daughter-in-law: Sharon Danes of Englewood, 7 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, brother: Norman (Gayle) Danes of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harold W. and Alberta B. (Smith) Danes and son: Jeffrey Danes. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Ed Sollenberger officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Fishing Has No Boundaries. To view the service for Gale and to leave an online condolence, please visit



