DALTON, Brenda Sue



Age 71, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home. She was a long-time member of the Dryden Road Pentecostal Church. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles Dalton, son Roger and his wife Leann of Brookville, daughter Angela Garrett of Brookville, 3 grandsons Kendal Garrett, Derek and Blaine Dalton, sister April Kilburn, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Brenda's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



