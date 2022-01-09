DAILY, Cecil Louis



Cecil Louis Daily, also affectionately known as Sarge Daily, age 94, passed away Thursday January 6, 2022, at Spring Hills Middletown Assisted Senior



Living Facility. He was born in Hamilton on September 30, 1927, to Cecil D. and Dorothy Daily. He survived 3 wars. At age 14, he signed up and



entered WWII. He re-enlisted after the war and served in the Korean war. Following the end of that war, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the US Air Force and began working at Champion Paper Company where he worked in the Roll Storage department among others. Upon retiring from Champion, he also worked at Kroger for a short period of time. Our dad never knew a stranger and loved talking to anyone and everyone. He loved the Reds, John Wayne and



especially his animals. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba Joyce (Lovell) Daily, son David Lovell Daily, daughter Melinda Joyce (Rick) Osuna, and his parents, brother, Gene Daily and his sister, Mary Louise (Jim) Cunningham. He is



survived by his daughters, Melissa (Craig) King and Melanie (Tony) White who was his caregiver, grandchildren Daniel White, Matthew (Julia) White, Zachary White, and Devon White, Jamie Winkler, Amberly Osuna and Brandon Osuna, Jodi (Dave) Houston, Ryan Daily and Brittany (Craig) Mittendorf, Justin King, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of his Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Many thanks to the Veterans Social Command Middletown, OH, for their friendship to our father and all the many nurses' aides and PT, OT who helped in his care during the last few years. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.

